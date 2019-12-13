34ºF

Franklin County ‘cannot confirm’ that Michael Brown was in RV as it was searched

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Police examine a stolen RV after ramming it multiple times with an armored vehicle while searching for a Marine deserter who is wanted for questioning in a murder case, in Roanoke, Va. (AP Photo/Don Petersen) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A day after 10 News broke the story that Michael Brown was hiding in the RV as authorities searched it, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office sent out a statement.

10 News reached out to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening but received no reply until this statement sent to multiple media outlets on Friday.

We have been aware of that rumor since Brown was arrested. We have been investigating that information and cannot confirm that Brown was in the RV at the time. We are currently unaware of any surveillance video from the impound lot in Roanoke. This is an ongoing criminal investigation and we will continue to investigate any new information that becomes available.Franklin County Sheriff's Office

