Several accidents along I-81, US-460 causing delays

ROANOKE, Va. – Several accidents along I-81 and US-460 are causing delays as freezing rain makes its way across the area.

According to VDOT, there is an accident on I-81S in Botetourt County near mile marker that has closed the left shoulder.

Further north in Rockbridge County, drivers can expect a delay near mile marker 196 on I-81N due to a multi-vehicle accident that closed the right lane and right shoulder.

On US-460, a tractor-trailer accident near the ramp intersection in the area of the Marketplace Shopping Center has closed the eastbound left shoulder and left lane.