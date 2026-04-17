Early voting for Virginia redistricting special election drives high turnout

LYNCHBURG, VA – In a type of election that typically sees lower engagement, voters are showing up in a big way.

“We had over 400 people vote in person yesterday [Thursday]. We’re expecting that number to be higher today [Friday] and even higher tomorrow,” Jones said.

That momentum is reflected statewide.

Data from the Virginia Public Access Project shows early voting numbers continuing to rise - putting this race on pace with the 2025 gubernatorial election.

With Friday and Saturday numbers still coming in, early voting has already topped 1.1 million - closing in on the just under 1.5 million from November’s governor’s race.

Jones says turnout has been steady- and strong- from the start.

“By close of business today [Friday], we will have already had over 10,000 people cast their ballot in the City of Lynchburg. When we started planning for this election, we were planning for, you know, a 10-15% turnout overall, and we’ve already surpassed that. So we don’t know what to expect Tuesday,” Jones said.

In non-presidential years, and especially in special elections, turnout is typically much lower.

“It’s not typical, but it’s very exciting,” Jones said.

But voters we spoke with say they’re not surprised.

“I think opinions are very strong,” one Lynchburg voter said.

“This is a big vote here, so it’s gonna make a difference either way,” another added.

Now, Jones says they’re preparing for those high numbers to continue into election day.

“I’m glad to see people getting engaged, coming out to vote. We don’t care how you vote, just come and cast your ballot,” Jones said.

Saturday, April 18, is your last opportunity to vote early.

Election day is Tuesday, April 21.