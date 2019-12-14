Local fire chief, wife killed in car crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County community is remembering one of its own.

Horsepasture Fire Chief Charles Bradshaw and his wife Sherri died after a car crash on Friday, according to Henry County officials.

In a statement, county officials said, “We are grateful for Chief Bradshaw’s service, unwavering courage as a first responder, and his dedication to protecting citizens. We are also very grateful for the sacrifices made for our community by his wife Sherri. We offer our prayers and condolences.”