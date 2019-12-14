Local fire chief, wife killed in car crash
‘We are grateful for Chief Bradshaw’s service, unwavering courage as a first responder’
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County community is remembering one of its own.
Horsepasture Fire Chief Charles Bradshaw and his wife Sherri died after a car crash on Friday, according to Henry County officials.
In a statement, county officials said, “We are grateful for Chief Bradshaw’s service, unwavering courage as a first responder, and his dedication to protecting citizens. We are also very grateful for the sacrifices made for our community by his wife Sherri. We offer our prayers and condolences.”
The County is saddened to learn that Horsepasture Fire Chief Charles Bradshaw and his wife Sherri, died as a result of...Posted by Henry County, Virginia on Friday, December 13, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.