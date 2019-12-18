Danville man sentenced to more than 50 years for armed robberies throughout Virginia, North Carolina

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Danville man is facing more than 50 years in prison after authorities say he committed a string armed robberies throughout Virginia and North Carolina, according to the US Dept. of Justice.

Justin Stallings, 34, was convicted in March for committing seven armed robberies at businesses in Danville, Bedford, Rocky Mount and Prospect Hill, North Carolina. He was sentenced in Lynchburg’s US District Court on Wednesday to 54 years and seven months in prison.

Stallings’ sentence was part of the Western District of Virginia’s ongoing Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative to reduce violent crime.

A jury found that Stallings committed the seven armed robberies between December 2016 and February 2017. At each location, Stallings went into a store near closing time and pointed his gun at employees. Through fear and intimidation of the employees, he then stole cash from the register and items from the store.

Authorities say he robbed the following stores at gunpoint:

Dollar General located on South Main Street in Danville, on Dec. 8, 2016

Dollar General located on Westover Drive in Danville, on Jan. 8, 2017

KFC located on Memorial Drive in Danville, on Jan. 11, 2017

Charlie’s Stop N Shop located on Westover Drive in Danville, on Jan. 20, 2017

Dollar General located in Caswell County, North Carolina, on Jan. 25, 2017

Dollar General located on Blue Ridge Avenue in Bedford, on Feb. 5, 2017

Dollar General located on Pell Avenue in Rocky Mount, on Feb. 6, 2017

The investigation was handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Danville Police Department, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Casewell County Sheriff’s Office, the Bedford Police Department, the Rocky Mount Police Department and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office in Bedford County.