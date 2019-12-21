State Police looking for driver who crashed into trooper’s car Friday night

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – State Police are investigating a crash after a trooper was hit in his car.

Police say it happened at 10 p.m. Friday on Route 11 in Botetourt County.

A white Dodge pick-up truck was traveling north on the road when it hit the trooper on the right side of the state police car. Damage to the suspect’s car will be on the right side and will include the right headlight and fender.

Witness’ at the scene say the pick-up truck drove away after hitting the trooper’s car. The trooper was taken to Stonewall Jackson Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information call state police at 800-542-5959.