Wallet of missing Buena Vista man found unweathered on trail

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The wallet of a missing Buena Vista man has been found on a trail by a father and daughter in the Panther Falls area.

Authorities believe the wallet belongs to Chad Austin due to several items inside. Austin went missing in the area around Memorial Day.

According to Lt. Waylon Miller with the Buena Vista Police Department, the trail where the wallet was found has been searched several times since Austin’s appearance. That is why authorities believe it was left there recently. The wallet was also reportedly not weathered, damaged or destroyed in any way when it was found.

Authorities are hoping that this will help them uncover new leads in the investigation.

Austin’s family has upped the reward for information from $2,000 to $4,000. Anyone who wishes to donate can at Carter Bank and Trust in Lexington.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buena Vista Police Department at 540-261-6171.