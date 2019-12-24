64ºF

Former state trooper, wife found dead near home in Halifax County

Both died from apparent gunshot wounds, according to sheriff’s office

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Shayne Dwyer, Reporter

A former state trooper and his wife were found dead on Christmas Eve, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A former state trooper and his wife were found dead on Christmas Eve, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Philip Leath, 44, and his wife, Lori Leath, 37, were found dead on a highway in front of a Bellvue Road home near South Boston, shortly after police received a call around 9:30 a.m.

Both died of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the shooting appears to be a domestic incident. They said they found a weapon at the scene.

The bodies were taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for autopsies.

This incident is under investigation. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office worked with the South Boston Police Department, Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Transportation.

