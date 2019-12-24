Unique guitar stolen from Rockbridge County music shop
Guitar features image of wolf, skyline
LEXINGTON, Va. – A unique instrument has apparently been stolen from a local music shop.
Rockbridge Music posted that an “unusual guitar” was stolen from the Lexington store while an employee was in the basement.
It was a right-handed Luna guitar decorated with an image of a wolf and a skyline.
The incident happened a few weeks ago, according to Rockbridge Music.
So this happened a few weeks ago! The Grinch visited our store and stole the right handed version of this Luna guitar...Posted by Rockbridge Music on Monday, December 23, 2019
