Farmburguesa finalizes opening date for first Roanoke location

ROANOKE, Va. – The new year will bring a new taste to Roanoke.

Farmburguesa, a Vinton-based restaurant that blends American-style burgers with Colombian influences, will open its new Roanoke location on Jan. 3.

“The first spot in Vinton was a great proof of concept for us, to decide that we’re going to take this to the next level,” said Farmburguesa owner Jimmy Delgado.

Delgado hoped to open the new Farmburguesa on Memorial Avenue in Grandin Village this summer, but the opening date got pushed back for various reasons.

“We announced we were going to open in July, then we postponed it for October, now it’s going to be January,” Delgado said.

Delgado remains excited to cut the ribbon on his new location, which will have three times as many seats as his original Vinton restaurant.

“The question that we get all the time since we started construction here is, ‘When do you open?’" Delgado said. “We even have people peeking in the windows and stuff. I’m happy.”