Funeral to be held for mother of three allegedly killed by husband in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Family and friends will gather to remember a mother of three who was killed in Carroll County just days before Christmas.

A funeral service for 30-year-old Cassandra “Lauren” Bolen will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel in Hillsville. Visitation will be held at the same location on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lauren Bolen was found dead in Hillsville on Sunday. Authorities arrested her husband, 36-year-old Marcus Bolen, in connection with her death, after obtaining warrants for murder and felony child neglect, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

10 News spoke with some of Lauren’s neighbors and friends who described her as “upbeat, bubbly and smiling,” with a huge heart for her three daughters.