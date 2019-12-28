Fire causes $4 million in damage at Roanoke County plant

Roanoke County, Va – A fire is now out but not before causing $4 million in damage.

The fire on Hollins Road at the Ardagh plant was extinguished early Saturday morning. All crews had cleared at 3:20 a.m.

The 600,000 square foot manufacturing facility is owned by the Ardagh Corporation, which makes metal cans. All employees were evacuated safety when the fire started Friday about 8 p.m.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office says the cause of the fire was accidental. It originated in an “inner bake oven” and traveled along the exterior roof line through the “Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer” before being extinguished.

While there is extensive fire, smoke and water damage to the machines, conveyors, and exhaust systems of the building, there is no major structural damage to the building.

Two firefighters were hurt. A Roanoke City Fire and EMS crew member was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and Roanoke County firefighter was treated on scene for a back injury.

Roanoke County wants to thank the City of Roanoke Fire and EMS for all their help on this fire.

Roanoke County also warned people overnight about a large amount of smoke from this fire that is settling across the valley. They say the smoke and fumes are not toxic, but can be seen and smelled from many locations. They advise there is no need to call 9-1-1 to report smoke from this fire.