$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Narrows

ROANOKE, Va. – Three people are now millionaires and five others won $100,000 in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

One of those $100,000 tickets, ticket #328806, was bought at Gobble Stop on Virginia Avenue in Narrows!

Now it’s time to wait and see who the winners are.

Here’s the breakdown of other big winners.

The $1 million winners are:

Ticket #072100 (bought at Getty Mart, 4100 George Washington Highway, Portsmouth)

Ticket #149613 (bought at 7-Eleven, 4223 North Fairfax Drive, Arlington)

Ticket #182280 (bought at Wawa, 720 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake)

The four other tickets that each won $100,000 are:

Ticket #003581 (bought at Harris-Teeter, 900 Army Navy Drive, Arlington)

Ticket #083501 (bought at Sheetz, 1574 Martinsburg Pike, Winchester)

Ticket #139631 (bought at Food Lion, 1100 Courthouse Road, Midlothian)

Ticket #227336 (bought at I-95 Citgo, 5416 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg)

Another 500 tickets each won $500. Those numbers are posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website: www.valottery.com.