Roanoke police investigating multiple New Year’s Day shootings

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating three different shootings that all happened Wednesday morning.

At about 4 a.m., police responded to a report of someone shot in the 1600 block of 7th St SE. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Preliminary investigations indicate the shooting was the result of an altercation with another man, according to police.

Just after 6 a.m., police responded to a reported gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Carroll Ave NW. Officers spoke with a woman who had been shot and was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

In both these cases, no arrests have been made and the investigations are ongoing.

At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in reference to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers spoke with a man who was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and released from the hospital.

The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation.