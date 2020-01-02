It’s a girl! Meet the first baby born in Galax in 2020

GALAX, Va. – One local family is heading into the new year with a 6 pound, 3 ounce bundle of joy.

Baby Averi was born to parents Dustin and Kara Richardson on Wed, Jan. 1 at 4:30 p.m. at Twin County Regional Hospital, making her the first baby born in Galax in 2020.

“We just want to thank God for this new blessing that we received on New Year’s Day,” said Kara Richardson. “...Averi is certainly a blessed little girl.”

“We are so proud to announce that the first baby of the year and of the new decade has arrived...reminding us of new beginnings and boundless opportunities,” said Agnes Smith, chief nursing officer at Twin County Regional Healthcare.

Averi and her family were showered with gifts from local businesses, including Adam’s Jewelers, American Mirror Co., Applebee’s Restaurant, Bojangles, Cassie’s Boutique, Chapters Book Store, Christ Chapel, Ciro’s Pizza & Subs, County Line, Dairy Bar, Food City, Galax Tourism Department, Guynn Furniture, Hillcrest Baptist Church, Ideal Florist, RJ’s Pizza and Sub Restaurant, Roy’s Diamond Center, Schewels Home, Subway, Twin County Regional Healthcare gift shop, The Galax Cakery, The Galax Smokehouse and Wendy’s.