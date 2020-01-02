Martinsville Police Officer shot following car chase late Wednesday night

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Martinsville Police Officer was taken to the hospital in unkonwn condition after being shot Wednesday night.

Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady said the officer was involved in a pursuit that started in the city and ended on Joseph Martin Highway in Henry County. The pursuit ended in gun fire in front of the Glen Ridge Apartments.

The suspect is in custody. It’s unclear how many shots were fired and how many times each person was hit.

Neighbors in the area said they heard screaming and then gunfire. A pickup truck was left in the front of one home; the woman living there said it was the suspect’s truck and that it crashed into her front yard at the end of the chase.

Virginia State Police is investigating per standard policy following an officer involved shooting.

This is a developing story.