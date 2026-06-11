Virginia Supreme Court upholds murder conviction for Roanoke man

Al-Sherrief M. Mahoney, 40 of Roanoke has been charged with second-degree murder in a Northwest Roanoke homicide (Credit: Roanoke Police)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney announced Thursday that the Supreme Court of Virginia had upheld the murder conviction of Alsharrief Malike Mahoney.

As previously reported, Mahoney was convicted by a Roanoke City Jury for the murder of Jaleel Tate which occurred in May of 2023.

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The Virginia Court of Appeals initially overturned these convictions, but that decision was reversed Thursday by the Supreme Court of Virginia.

“I am thankful that the Virginia Supreme Court has upheld the convictions in this senseless killing. Mahoney was found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by a jury of his peers, and that decision should not be taken lightly. The family of Jaleel Tate deserves to see justice for his death and today’s decision ensures that Mr. Mahoney will be accountable for his actions,” Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney John McNeil said.