Roanoke man sentenced in deadly 2023 shooting

Al-Sherrief M. Mahoney of Roanoke was charged with second-degree murder in a Northwest Roanoke homicide in 2023. (Credit: Roanoke Police)

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man who was found guilty of fatally shooting another man in 2023 has been sentenced.

As we previously reported, officers were called to the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue in Northwest Roanoke regarding a person who had been shot multiple times on the evening of May 8.

Jaleel Tate was found at the scene with several apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died. An autopsy indicated that Tate’s cause of death was the result of seven gunshot wounds.

Officers also found that his vehicle had been hit multiple times by gunfire. At the time of the shooting, Tate’s 9-month-old son was in the back of the vehicle secured in a child safety seat. Fortunately, the young boy was not hurt as a result of the shooting.

After further investigation, Al-Sharreief M. Mahoney, who was 40 years old at the time of the offense, was identified as a suspect in the shooting. Tate was identified as Mahoney’s cousin.

In November 2023, Mahoney was found guilty by a jury of murder, use of a firearm and shooting in an occupied vehicle.

Court records show Mahoney was facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On Feb. 20, 2024, he was sentenced to 33 years with 10 suspended – 30 years with 10 suspended on his second-degree murder charge and three years on the firearm charge, documents show.