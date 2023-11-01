Roanoke man found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with deadly shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man who was accused of fatally shooting another man has been found guilty on several charges, including second-degree murder.

According to reports, on May 8, shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue in Northwest Roanoke regarding a person who had been shot multiple times.

After arriving at the scene, Roanoke Police located Jaleel Tate, who was suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds, lying in the parking lot. Officers and EMS personnel then began administering life-saving measures.

Following this, Tate was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries at about 9:50 p.m.

An autopsy indicated that Tate’s cause of death was the result of seven gunshot wounds.

Officers also found that his vehicle had been hit multiple times by gunfire. In addition to this, Tate’s 9-month-old son was in the back of the vehicle secured in a child safety seat at the time of the incident. Fortunately, the young boy was not hurt as a result of the shooting.

After further investigation, Al-Sharreief M. Mahoney, who was 40 years old at the time of the offense, was identified as a suspect in the shooting. Tate was later identified as Mahoney’s cousin.

On Tuesday, Mahoney was found guilty by a jury of murder, use of a firearm and shooting in an occupied vehicle.

A sentencing date is set for Feb. 20, 2024, according to authorities.