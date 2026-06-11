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South Boston Police Department investigating shooting that injured one Sunday

10 News Digital Team

South Boston Police Department vehicle (WSLS 10)

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – The South Boston Police Department announced that it was investigating a shooting that injured one on Sunday.

According to officials, the shooting occurred at 5:52 p.m. in the area of Owens Ave. in the Town of South Boston. When officers arrived, they spoke to multiple residents in the area, stating they heard several gunshots.

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A 43-year-old Halifax County man was taken to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the investigation is still active and the department is asking for anyone with information to reach out at 434-575-7203.

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