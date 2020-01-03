In the orange zone: A fitness studio that keeps your heart rate in check

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – OrangeTheory Fitness uses cutting-edge technology to shape a workout just for you and your heart.

The workouts are heart rate-based interval training.

During the class, everyone wears a heart rate monitor. Their heart rate is displayed on the equipment they are using and on screens in the studio.

The point is to see how hard they are working in real-time so they don’t over or undertrain.

The workouts are guided by a coach and you cross-train around the room.

OrangeTheory Fitness in Roanoke County also prides itself on having workout equipment you can’t find at any other gym.

Take a look at the fitness studio’s water rowers and how they work.

