Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul introduces bill to drastically change election systems

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul has introduced a bill that drastically reshape Virginia’s election systems.

The Depolarizing Politics Act, or HB 360, aims to change the primary process in the Commonwealth using ranked-choice voting and nonpartisan primaries. If passed, voters would pick from all of the candidates from any party. Then, the four candidates who receive the highest percentage of votes overall advance to the general election.

“Our current system only incentivizes candidates to listen to the base of both major parties," said Del. Rasoul. “With this new election process, candidates will benefit from listening to all voices. This innovation will make it easier for the people — voters and elected officials alike — to come together across ideological lines.”

The proposed legislation would change the current primary system to a voter-nominated open primary. Rasoul’s office states that he hopes this will allow independent voters to voice their opinions without committing to one party.

For general and special elections, a ranked-choice voting system would be in place. In this system, voters would rank candidates in order of preference. The cycle would continue and eliminate last-place candidates along the way. Then, the candidate with the most votes in the final round would be elected.

The bill is set to be heard after the 2020 legislative session begins.