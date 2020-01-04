NRA holds town hall meeting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The NRA says turnout was more than they expected for a gun legislation roundtable in Roanoke on Friday night.

They said the purpose of the meeting was to educate supporters on how they can voice their views on gun laws and proposed legislation.

“We just want to make sure that we turn their engagement into visits to the Capitol and into context with their lawmakers. That’s really our focus to make sure their voices are heard,” said Katherine Mortensen, NRA spokesperson.

Another meeting is scheduled for Saturday in Lexington.