Wade’s Super Market shuts down Sunday after 69 years and 3 generations

CHRISTIANSBURG Va. – Sunday marks the end of an era for Wade’s Super Market in Christiansburg. The New River Valley staple is shutting its doors.

In a Facebook post, store owner Greg Wade thanked his customers, employees, suppliers and the community.

The family business has been open for 69 years and three generations.

As 10 News reported back in July, Wade’s Super Market downsized to a third of its size, saying the decision was due to competition from larger supermarkets.

In August, the super market won the WSLS Top 10 award for best local hot dog.

