Lynchburg hospital places visitation restriction during flu season

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Area hospitals need your help this flu season.

Centra officials have put out a high restriction on visitations.

They're asking people with the flu or flu-like symptoms to not visit family members or friends in their care.

Officials with the infection prevention department say in November, they saw about 40 people who were positive for the flu.

Last month, they treated more than 200 people.

Centra says please do not visit if you are sick, have a fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache, muscle or joint pain, for protection of children and patients.

“We’d really appreciate people that people be good visitors and only come when you’re well because we don’t want to add to the burden of someone healing,” said Diane Jones, director of infection prevention.

Centra said the restriction will be in place until further notice.