Roanoke Valley United Way names new CEO

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a new era for one local nonprofit.

On Wednesday, the new CEO of the United Way of the Roanoke Valley was announced.

The United Way board chose Abby Hamilton, the organization’s community impact vice president.

One of her priorities as the new CEO is to reach out to donors, community partners and community leaders.

“These are really core to what the United Way’s work is about. It’s about bringing people together. So part of my priority is to make sure we strengthen those partnerships and continue to build on the work that we’ve already done," Hamilton said.

Hamilton has been with the United Way for almost 20 years and said she is honored to have the opportunity to serve as CEO.