113 employees at South Boston manufacturing plant laid off

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – More than 100 people lost their jobs as part of “a restructuring effort.”

113 employees at the ABB plant in South Boston were laid off, according to the company.

According to the company, the South Boston facility employs 410 people and has been operational since 1968.

“We are going through a restructuring effort to become a leaner organization in South Boston, VA, USA. ABB understands that this is a difficult situation for those employees affected and we are supporting them during this process. ABB remains committed to serving our customers and our employees in the County and the US market,” said Senior VP of Transformers North America for ABB Steve McKinney in a statement.

Transformers produced in South Boston are located across the electric grid, industrial facilities, and commercial buildings, primarily in North America, according to the company.