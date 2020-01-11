One dead overnight after Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man died after being shot multiple times in Northwest Roanoke overnight, police said Saturday morning.

A police spokesperson said Nasion Brewer, 25, of Roanoke died shortly after being transported to a hospital.

Police responded just after midnight Saturday to a home in the 1800 block of Gandy Dr. NW. Officers said they found Brewer inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said there was a confrontation between Brewer and another man that escalated quickly and shots were fired.

There have not been any arrests in the case.

The Roanoke Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation and asks anyone with information about this incident to call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.