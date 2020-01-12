62ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

62ºF

Local News

Roanoke’s Mayor hosts annual Lea’s High School Winter Classic Tournament

Taylor Kelso, Producer

Tags: Sherman Lea, Classic, Basketball

ROANOKE, Va. – High school basketball players from around the Roanoke Valley played on Roanoke’s largest stage this weekend.

The annual tournament at the Berglund Center showcased the area’s largest rivalries, including William Fleming vs. Patrick Henry and North Cross vs. Roanoke Catholic.

Lea said he organized the tournament to unite the city and the county through sports.

Money received from the tournament will go to non-profits in the Roanoke Valley.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.