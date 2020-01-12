Roanoke’s Mayor hosts annual Lea’s High School Winter Classic Tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – High school basketball players from around the Roanoke Valley played on Roanoke’s largest stage this weekend.

The annual tournament at the Berglund Center showcased the area’s largest rivalries, including William Fleming vs. Patrick Henry and North Cross vs. Roanoke Catholic.

Lea said he organized the tournament to unite the city and the county through sports.

Money received from the tournament will go to non-profits in the Roanoke Valley.