Man accused of Pittsylvania County triple murder has hearing shifted to March

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A new hearing date has been set for the man accused of killing his mother, sister and her child in Pittsylvania County in August 2019.

Matthew Bernard now has a court date of March 18 at 2 p.m. in Pittsylvania County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

In November, he was ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Bernard has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Bernard is accused of killing his mother, 62-year-old Joan Bernard; his sister, 25-year-old Emily Bivens; and his 14-month-old nephew, Cullen Bivens.

Bernard led police on a chase through rural Pittsylvania County in August, during which ran from police while naked and attacked a bystander.

One of Bernard’s family members told 10 News he was hearing voices and seeing “demons around his bed in the days leading up the killings.” Police have remained tight-lipped on that subject.