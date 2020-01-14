What’s News Today: school calendar, second amendment

ROANOKE, Va. – Ferrum College and Lord Fairfax Community College will sign an Articulation Agreement today. It will guarantee students at Lord Fairfax, graduating with an Associates of Science degree in Recreation and Outdoor Leadership, will be accepted into Ferrum's Recreation Management or Recreation Leadership program as juniors.

Lynchburg City Council will hold a public hearing tonight about whether to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary. The city’s proposed resolution says it will uphold the Second Amendment rights of citizens, and public funds will not be used to restrict those rights. The public hearing starts at 7:30 p.m. at E. C. Glass High School’s auditorium. So far, 99 cities and counties across Virginia have approved similar resolutions.

School bus drivers in Roanoke will vote today on whether to form a union. As we’ve reported, the union made a visit to the bus depot in August after hearing safety and pay concerns. Durham says “employees are entitled to make their own informed decision regarding union representation.”

The Salem School Board could approve the calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. The first day of school for students would be August 31st with the last day on June 11th. Traditionally, Salem starts school the day after Labor Day.

A rally takes place in the state capital today, urging lawmakers to pass clean energy legislation. The Sierra Club and other organizations want lawmakers to pass legislation, bringing 100 percent clean electricity to the Commonwealth.

The former Roanoke City middle school teacher, accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, will be in court today for a probation revocation hearing. Jeremy Pohlman was sentenced in 2018 to five years in prison, but only had to serve 20 days in jail. He was on probation for five years and placed on the sex offender registry.