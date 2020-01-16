Wythe County man pleads guilty to double murder he committed when he was 18 years old

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A man accused of killing two people in Wythe County will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Dylan McGlothlin pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the 2017 murders of Aidan Dawson, 17, and 24-year-old Raymond Rodriguez. Dawson was a senior at George Wythe High School at the time he was murdered.

Aidan Dawson and Raymond Rodriguez were murdered in 2017.

McGlothlin who is now 20 years old was facing the death penalty.

He was set to go on trial for capital murder in March, but his attorneys approached Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones with the plea deal that spared his life.

Jones received approval from the victims’ families before agreeing to the deal.

Under the deal, a judge sentenced McGlothlin to two life sentences plus 16 years.

Mugshots of Jared Stephens and Hunter Armbrister from December 2017

Hunter Armbrister and Jared Stephens also face murder charges in the deaths.

Their trials are set for later this year.