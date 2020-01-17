Father, 11-month-old twin daughter die in Appomattox County house fire

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A father and twin daughter are dead, while a mother and the other twin daughter survived a house fire in Appomattox County early Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

At 3:36 a.m., the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a house fire in the 18500 block of Richmond Highway in Pamplin.

Police said a family of four was inside at the time of the fire, but only two people escaped.

Tori Kidd and her 11-month-old daughter were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Tori’s husband, Bradley, 24, and her other 11-month-old daughter were found dead inside the home, according to state police.

Their remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

Police said the origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation but at this stage, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Family, friends and neighbors gathered Friday night for a memorial.

More than 200 people have already donated more than $9,000 to help the family.