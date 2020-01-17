Jerry Falwell Jr. explains ‘civil disobedience’ comments ahead of Monday’s gun-rights rally

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Jerry Falwell Jr. has a lot to say about what’s taking place in Richmond.

Liberty University’s president believes Democrats in Richmond are disconnected with central Virginians.

“I know how people in our part of the state think and I’ve never seen them more agitated over anything that’s come out of Richmond than this,” Falwell said.

Falwell is talking about the gun control bills Virginia Democrats proposed and sent to the Senate earlier this week.

They include limiting one handgun purchase per month, expanding background checks to include private sales, giving localities the right to ban guns in public places, including government buildings, and the red flag law, which lets police officers take guns from people who are at risk of hurting themselves or others.

Earlier this week in a radio interview, Falwell said, “I’m pretty sure I’m going to call for civil disobedience if the Democrats go through with this.”

On Thursday, he said he predicts there will be civil disobedience, meaning law enforcement won’t enforce the new laws and citizens won’t follow them.

“I’ve talked to some sheriffs already who contacted me after I said I predicted civil disobedience and they said, ‘We’re in lockstep with you on that if you want to get all the sheriffs together and make that a public statement, we’ll do it.' So law enforcement too. It’s not just citizens,” Falwell said.

When Monday comes, he hopes for a peaceful rally and for everyone to follow the gun ban in place.

“I hope the people who are there to protest against these bills realize that they got to be squeaky clean, not have any guns with them. They got to behave,” Falwell said.

Falwell says the university has not made arrangements to have students attend Monday’s rally.