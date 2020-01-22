What’s News Today: Road work, education

ROANOKE, Va. – Work in downtown Lynchburg could impact your commute today. Appalachian Power will be working at the intersection of Tenth and Main, installing two manholes as part of the Main Street Renewal Project. A detour will be in place.

The Central Park 5 will speak tonight at Virginia Tech tonight. The group was tried in the Central Park Jogger case in New York City in 1990 and sentenced to prison. They were exonerated in 2002. If you would like to hear their story, head to the Moss Arts Center tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Parents Across America-Roanoke Valley and the local education association are hosting a free screening of the movie “Backpack Full of Cash.” It looks at the cost of privatizing America’s public schools. After the presentation, there is a panel discussion. It’s tonight at 7 p.m. at the Grandin Theatre. Admission is free.

More than 300 people from religious organizations will be in Richmond for the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy’s “Day for All People.” The group will meet with lawmakers in the morning before attending training in the afternoon on strengthening congregational advocacy.

A Dublin woman convicted for child abuse and neglect will be sentenced today. Officials say Jennifer Bise could spend up to 15 years in prison. They say her eight-year-old daughter was found dead in their Pulaski County home in November 2018. Bise is not charged in her death.

GO Virginia Region 2 celebrates the milestones reached by its first round of grantees. Fifteen organizations have been given money for talent, technology and entrepreneurship development. The group is credited with helping to create higher-wage jobs in the region.