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Four rescued in late-night Smith Mountain Lake boating incident, officials warn of low water levels

10 News Digital Team

Photo of the boat. (Copyright 2026 by Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue - All rights reserved.)

MONETA, Va. – Four people were rescued following a boating incident that occurred at Smith Mountain Lake on Saturday night, Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue said.

SMLMFR said they responded to the area of B13 around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday for a reported boating incident. Upon arrival, they found a boat that had run aground on an exposed shoal. Four occupants were aboard and rescued. No injuries were reported.

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Authorities said the low water levels contributed to this incident, with the lake level dropping to 788 feet pm Saturday night. In addition, they reminded boaters that navigating at night can be difficult. The low water levels can pose a risk, especially when traveling with low visibility.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.