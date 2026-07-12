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Law enforcement investigating shooting after two teens arrive at different hospitals with gunshot wounds

Investigators believe it occurred at a party in Appomattox County

10 News Digital Team

Crime generic (image courtesy of geralt via Pixabay) (geralt/Pixabay)

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that occurred in Appomattox County on Sunday morning after two teens arrived at hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds, Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office said.

ACSO said they received notification around 1:38 a.m. on Sunday from the Lynchburg General Hospital that a 19-year-old man had arrived for the treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg. Only about one minute later, the sheriff’s office was notified of a 16-year-old boy also being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg at the Southside Community Hospital in Farmville. The current extent of the injuries is unknown.

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Investigators said the two incidents are related to an altercation that occurred at a party on Chesnut Grove Road in Appomattox County. Investigators also believe it is an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Investigator Harris with the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

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