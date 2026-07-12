Cooler Temps Arrive, But Rain Chances Stay High

Sunday Morning:
Rain chances remain elevated through the start of the week, with the highest coverage expected today and Monday. Drier conditions gradually return midweek as high pressure builds back into the region.
Today’s severe weather threat is limited, with our region under a level 1 out of 5 (Marginal Risk). While widespread severe weather isnt expected, a few storms could still produce gusty winds and heavier downpours.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, with showers becoming more widespread throughout the evening. Some storms may move slowly, leading to locally heavy rainfall and isolated flooding concerns.
Although rain is in the forecast, Virginia remains well behind on rainfall. Many locations still need 10 to 14 inches of rain to break the defecit over the next month, highlighting just how dry the region has been.
Cloud cover and widespread showers will keep temperatures well below average today. Highs will run 7 to 9 degrees cooler than normal, providing a noticeable break from the recent stretch of summer heat.