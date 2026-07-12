Cooler Temps Arrive, But Rain Chances Stay High

Sunday Morning:

Widespread rain on the way (WSLS 2026)

Rain chances remain elevated through the start of the week, with the highest coverage expected today and Monday. Drier conditions gradually return midweek as high pressure builds back into the region.

Level 1/5, marginal (WSLS 2026)

Today’s severe weather threat is limited, with our region under a level 1 out of 5 (Marginal Risk). While widespread severe weather isnt expected, a few storms could still produce gusty winds and heavier downpours.

Storms this afternoon (WSLS 2026)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, with showers becoming more widespread throughout the evening. Some storms may move slowly, leading to locally heavy rainfall and isolated flooding concerns.

Rainfall needed to end drought (WSLS 2026)

Although rain is in the forecast, Virginia remains well behind on rainfall. Many locations still need 10 to 14 inches of rain to break the defecit over the next month, highlighting just how dry the region has been.

Below average (WSLS 2026)

Cloud cover and widespread showers will keep temperatures well below average today. Highs will run 7 to 9 degrees cooler than normal, providing a noticeable break from the recent stretch of summer heat.