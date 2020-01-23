Hundreds getting ready for New River Polar Plunge

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hundreds of people are eagerly awaiting the chance to take an icy dip into the New River next month, as a part of this year’s New River Polar Plunge.

“It gets really exciting, especially if there’s snow on the river bank,” said Nancy Morehouse, Southwest Region Director of Special Olympics Virginia.

10 News is excited to partner with Special Olympics Virginia to support the Polar Plunge, which is the main fundraiser for Special Olympics programming in southwest Virginia.

The 2020 New River Polar Plunge will take place Saturday, Feb. 22 at Dudley’s Landing at Bisset Park in Radford.

Special Olympics’ mission is to bring those with and without disabilities together, using sports as a way to break down barriers and build community.

"For our athletes and for our volunteers, it raises their level of confidence, their willingness to be active, productive citizens in our community," Morehouse said. "It really does bring people together."

The centerpiece of Special Olympics programs in southwest Virginia are the unified sports programs, which join athletes of all abilities on the same team.

"In settings like that, our athletes begin to have real friendships," Morehouse said. "There’s a lot of socialization that goes on both during the sports activity as well as before and after and all week long."

You can help support Special Olympics' mission by making a donation to this year's Polar Plunge or signing up to take the Plunge.

"Be out there. Be unified. Come together with our athletes and help us raise very much needed resources," Morehouse said.

For more information or to sign up, click here.