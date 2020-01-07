10 News is gearing up for the Polar Plunge: Here’s how you can help!

RADFORD, VA. – It’s nearly time for a chilly annual fundraiser for a great cause.

The New River Polar Plunge is set for Feb. 22 at Dudley’s Landing in Radford’s Bisset Park.

Check-in registration begins at 10 a.m. with the Plunge set for 12:30 p.m.

The funds raised from this event help Special Olympics Virginia and its mission to help more than 25,000 athletes of all abilities.

This year, the plunge is looking to raise $55,000.

If you’d like to join, there’s still time to register! Click here to sign up. Make sure not to wait too long to join. Each person must raise at least $100 in order to take the plunge.

Not looking to take the plunge yourself but still want to donate? You can support the 10 News team with a donation. Click here to view our station’s donation page.