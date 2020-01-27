Bath County closing schools for two days due to sickness

BATH COUNTY, Va. – Students in Bath County will miss school for two days, but despite the time of year, it’s not for winter weather.

Bath County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, as a high number of student and staff sickness has resulted in staffing challenges, according to school officials.

Not all illnesses are confirmed cases of the flu, according to school officials, who said they’ve been in contact with the Central Shenandoah Health Department.

Officials will use Tuesday and Wednesday to clean and disinfect the building and buses, an effort they said has been underway since last week.

The school’s announcement of the closing also came with a reminder for parents to encourage their kids to use good cough and hand hygiene, including coughing and sneezing into the elbow and properly washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Flu-like symptoms include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, aches and fatigue. School officials say it’s important to keep your children at home for at least “24 hours after resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medicines.”