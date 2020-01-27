Hobby Lobby, Big Lots set to come to Galax
GALAX, Va. – On Jan. 24, Twin County Plaza announced the addition of two new stores coming to its location to act as the new anchor tenants to draw in new business.
The arts and crafts giant Hobby Lobby and the retail store Big Lots were confirmed as the new stores joining the plaza managed by Regency Properties.
With its retail dominance in the area, the inclusion of new stores have many seeing them as valuable additions to the Galax community.
Development of the stores are underway with Big Lots planning to open later in 2020 and Hobby Lobby planning to open soon after in 2021.
