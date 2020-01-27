'I woke up to find my whole life turned upside down’: Today marks 4 years since Nicole Lovell went missing

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Monday marks four years since a 13-year-old Blacksburg girl went missing. A few days later, she was found dead.

Nicole Lovell was murdered in 2016 by two Virginia Tech students, David Eisenhauer and Natalie Keepers.

Lovell’s mother posted this message on Facebook on Monday morning:

4 years ago i woke up to find my whole life turned up side down an inside out. Please hold on to every little moment an cherish it. It can be taken away in heart beat an theres nothing you can do about it. Im asking if everyone could light a candle tonight in the memory of Coley. Take pic post it on fb on here if you want. I want to show her pawpaw that Coley is not forgotten. Hold on to your love one because tomorrow is not promise. I miss you Coleybugg every second of every day. Tammy Weeks

4 years ago i woke up to find my whole life turned up side down an inside out. Please hold on to every little moment an... Posted by Voices for Nicole Lovell on Monday, January 27, 2020

Both Eisenhauer and Keepers have been convicted in their roles.

Eisenhauer is spending 50 years in prison for his role in Nicole’s murder. He was found guilty of first-degree murder, abduction and hiding her body.

Natalie Keepers is spending 40 years in prison for her role in Nicole’s murder. She was charged with accessory to first-degree murder before the fact.

Both were sentenced in 2018.