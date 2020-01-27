‘We are witnessing a crisis’: NAACP holds meeting to discuss ongoing principal change at Lucy Addison Middle School

ROANOKE, Va. – “Today, we have a clarion call. Lucy Addison Middle School needs us. That’s all of us. We are witnessing a crisis," said Roanoke NAACP president Brenda Hale.

Hale delivered an impassioned speech to dozens of people at Lucy Addison Middle School Monday evening in response to a fifth principal in 18 months leaving last week.

The principal had only been on the job for four weeks.

Three of the other four principals were only there for a couple of months.

“The school’s in a state of emergency when you have teacher who, I’ve seen, cry; teachers who I’ve seen express frustrations. Not because they’re mad at kids, not because they don’t want to do their jobs, but because they feel unsupported in trying to get their job done,” Lucy Addison Middle School Parent Teacher Student Association president Kevin McNeil said.

McNeil is urging the community to stand up and demand change.

That was the message he hoped to get across at Monday’s meeting.

“I think that starts with change at the top," McNeil said.

Some change will happen soon.

Roanoke City Schools’ superintendent, Dr. Rita Bishop, is retiring at the end of the school year.

She was not at the meeting Monday.

“I want 100 percent from the school board! I want 100 percent from the community,” Hale said. “When do we want this? Now! That’s it. Now. We must take this crisis situation seriously. We must support the acting principal."

“I think the community needs to have a voice and a say in who and how the new superintendent is picked, who that person is, and not just that individual but the person’s entire staff needs to be looked at," McNeil said. "I think we then need to have that same approach with the principal.”

He said the next principal needs to understand how to work with kids coming from traumatic situations, be able to communicate what kids are going through to other faculty and staff members, and be able to use alternative forms of teaching.