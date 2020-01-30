Former Blacksburg doctor convicted of 60 federal offenses

ROANOKE, Va. – After a weeklong federal trial in Roanoke, a jury convicted former Blacksburg doctor Frank Purpera Jr. of 60 federal offenses, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen.

A jury found the 44-year-old former owner of the Virginia Vein Institute guilty on all counts for which he was charged.

Here’s a breakdown of the 60 charges:

56 counts of illegal distribution of a controlled substance

2 counts of obstruction of justice

1 count of health care fraud

1 count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud

Over the course of about five years, Purpera wrote prescriptions under his wife’s name for drugs like Percocet and Adderall. The prescriptions were not for “legitimate medical purposes” and were also outside the scope of his practice, according to Cullen.

He falsified medical records in an effort to defraud Medicare and Anthem Insurance. Both paid claims to Purpera in excess of $6 million, according to Cullen.

Purpera also allegedly told his employees to say “I don’t recall” when questioned by federal investigators.

He apparently even showed at least one of them a clip from “The Wolf of Wall Street" in which employees keep saying “I don’t recall” while being interrogated.