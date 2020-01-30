Roanoke house fire displaces four people, two pets

ROANOKE, Va. – Four people, including three children, are without a home after a fire on Thursday morning.

Two pets were also displaced.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 1800 block of Westview Avenue just before 9 a.m., according to the Roanoke Fire Department.

They found a lot of smoke coming from the house.

The fire was contained to the room of origin, but there is smoke damage throughout the house.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents.