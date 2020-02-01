Eli’s Provisions on the Roanoke Market closes its doors

ROANOKE, Va. – A popular store on the downtown Roanoke Market has closed up shop.

The lights were off and the doors were locked on Friday at Eli’s Provisions, and if you looked inside the doors you’d see not much left inside. Center in the Square owns the ground-level retail space and said the store did not renew it’s lease, although it declined to go into detail about why.

Jim Sears, President of Center in the Square, said the organization has already leased the space and someone will be moving in soon. He said it will be another retail operation, but declined to say exactly what it would be.

Requests to the owners of Eli’s for information about whether the store is closed for good or moving went unanswered.