Botetourt County citizens celebrate 250th anniversary

DALEVILLE, Va. – People in Botetourt County celebrated a very special anniversary Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of residents filed into Lord Botetourt High School to commemorate the county’s 250th anniversary. Botetourt County was officially established on January 31, 1770.

The event, which featured speeches and historical artifacts, kickstarts a year full of sestercentennial anniversary events within the county.

Bank of Botetourt CEO Lyn Haith, who is a lifelong resident of Botetourt County, says he’s both proud of the county’s history and hopeful for what’s next.

“Being 250 years old doesn’t happen every day," Haith said. "However, we need to look forward to where the county is going. We celebrate history with an eye on what the future will look like.”