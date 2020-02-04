Lynchburg police announce findings of two officer-involved shooting investigations

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has completed its internal investigation related to the officer-involved shootings that occurred in 2017 on Triangle Place and in 2018 on Norwood Street in Lynchburg and on Sunnymeade Road in Campbell County.

On Nov. 5, 2017, Lynchburg police were called to 2919 Triangle Place for a woman who was having a psychotic episode and was suicidal.

When police arrived, Pamela Webber had locked herself in a room. When police opened the door, the 54-year-old woman came lunging toward them with a knife. There were three officers involved in the incident, one of whom shot and killed Webber, according to police.

On Dec. 20, 2018, officers responding to a report of a violent trespasser at a home on Norwood Street. The first officer to arrive encountered two armed individuals. One of them raised his gun in the direction of the officer, according to the department. The officer then shot at the man, but did not hit him.

