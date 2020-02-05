It’s not too late: Get your flu shot

ROANOKE, Va. – If you haven’t gotten your flu shot this season, doctors say it’s not too late.

As of Monday, Carilion doctors had seen around 2,000 cases of the flu.

They say the season started earlier this year than usual.

There have been more cases on influenza B than influenza A, but doctors don’t know why.

“It is thought that influenza B affects children more severely. There have been, in the U.S., as far as I can remember, 68 deaths in pediatric populations," Carilion Infection Control Director Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie said. "We are not seeing that severe disease in pediatric populations here.”

He added as of Monday, the type of flu was changing, with more cases of influenza A starting to show up.